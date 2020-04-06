Sanjay Manjrekar Says Mumbai Indians Have A Slight Edge Over Chennai Super Kings In IPL

Sanjay Manjrekar commented on the two best as well as the successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) i.e. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. These two sides have been involved in four finals with Mumbai coming out on top thrice in 2013, 2015 and 2019 respectively while Chennai had drawn the first blood in the 2010 summit clash.

'A slight edge': Sanjay Manjrekar

While speaking to the official broadcasters of the IPL, Manjrekar said that when one looks at the winning percentage of the teams in last 12 editions of the IPL, CSK is right up there, but of late, there has been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks and winning titles as well. The former Mumbai cricketer mentioned that Mumbai Indians have won 4 IPL titles while the Chennai Super Kings have won 3. At the same time, he also went on to say that the 'Yellow Army' have played less IPL.

Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that MI is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years and in fact have actually been the better team than CSK. He further added that when the Mumbai franchise makes it to the summit clash, they tend to win it but. The ex-Indian batsman then went on to say that when one looks at the entire IPL, CSK goes first, but of late maybe Mumbai Indians have a slight edge.

Coming back to IPL 2020, the two champion sides were supposed to face each other in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 29 but the tournament has tentatively been postponed to April 15 due to the global pandemic.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020.

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

