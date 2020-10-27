Warner Begins, Saha Continues & Pandey Ends: Hyderabad's Slog Fest Against Delhi

Facing second-placed Delhi in a do-or-die match, Hyderabad batsmen came out determined and a slight change in their top order as Wriddhiman Saha replaced Johnny Bairstow. The change worked wonders as Warner & Saha wrecked carnage upon the Delhi pace-attack upfront smacking them across the park. The duo stitched a massive 100 run partnership before skipper David Warner was dismissed by Ravi Ashwin.

As Warner took on the bowlers from the end, Saha continued to wreak havoc from the other end leaving no space for the Delhi bowlers to breathe. Considered as one of the best bowling units in the IPL 2020, Delhi had no answers as Hyderabad openers continued their blitzkrieg. David Warner notched up a quickfire fifty and went on to smash 66 runs off 34 balls with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes.

READ | Jofra Archer Stuns Everyone With A Single-handed Catch To Dismiss Ishan Kishan

Rabada goes wicketless

As Ravi Ashwin sent back dangerous David Warner and Hyderabad hoped to breathe relief, Saha continued with the slogfest putting on a stunning display of clean hitting. Wriddhiman Saha missed out on a well-deserved century merely by 13 runs as he fell to Anrich Nortje. However, he had inflicted enough damage as he smashed 87 runs at a strike rate of 193.33 which had already touched 200 during his innings. The wicketkeeper hammered 12 fours and 2 maximums.

READ | Manjerekar Holds Ground Against KL Rahul's Selection In Test Team Despite Heavy Criticism

After Warner and Saha's departure, Manish Pandey came in to hammer the final nail in the coffin. The number three batsman played a perfect cameo to propel Hyderabad to 200. Pandey's blitz comprised of four fours and one maximum as he smashed 44 runs in all. The trio powered Hyderabad to 219 runs at the end of 20 overs. Such was the attack that in-form Kagiso Rabada went wicketless for the first time in 25 IPL matches and gave away 54 runs in the course.

Here's how netizens reacted to Hyderabad's slog fest vs Delhi:

Yahi hai right choice baby, Saha !



Amazing hitting. Enjoyed @Wriddhipops brilliant knock.#SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2020

Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops!



Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

Heartening to see @Wriddhipops play a blinder! Phenomenal knock to put @SunRisers on top! Looks like @DelhiCapitals will be chasing a stiff target. #IPL #SRHvDC — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 27, 2020

With a formidable bowling unit, Hyderabad will be hoping to defend the total and grab the much-needed two points. Hyderabad will have to win the match at any costs so as to keep their hopes of qualifying alive. Delhi on the other hand, would be hoping to get a win under their belt to seal their spot in the qualifiers.

READ | Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On Maiden India Call-up, Says 'it All Looks Like Some Destiny'

READ | Ben Stokes Dedicates Match-winning Ton Vs Mumbai To Ailing Father With Symbolic Gesture

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.