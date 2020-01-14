Warner, Finch Join Hands To Steamroll India, Register Australia's Biggest Win Over Hosts

David Warner and Aaron Finch joined hands to guide Australia to a ten-wicket win against India in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The duo registered the third-highest partnership for Australia in the ODIs, as the hosts failed to create even a single breakthrough as all of skipper Virat Kohli's five bowling options were taken to the cleaners. With the victory over India in the first match of the ODI series, Australia have now won four back-to-back games against India in the sub-continent. India lost their last nine wickets for just 121 runs as the Australian bowlers wreaked havoc at the altered Indian batting line-up.

"We were totally outplayed in all departments. It's a strong Australian team, if you don't play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn't get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can't do that against a team like Australia. This is a chance for the team to bounce back but as I said, credit to Australia today. International cricket is always priceless. The experience you get in any format does well for you when you play other formats. The game time you get is important. If you perform in any format, it gives you confidence for the other formats. Today was one of those days when we weren't allowed to get into the game at all. (On him at no.4) We've had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We've tried to fit him into the team. Having said that, it hasn't gone our way when I have batted at no.4, so we have to see how it goes. At the same time, it's about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit", said Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation.