"Tim Paine Spoiled The Party!": Netizens Fume Over Aussie Skipper's Decision To Declare

A splendid knock weaved with some magic, technique and a brilliant skill set. Australia's ace batsman, David Warner, in yet another match, put up a tremendous show as he notched up a triple century in the second Test against Pakistan at Adelaide. Warner breached the 300-mark on the second day, as he went on to become the seventh batsman to score a triple century. The batsman from New South Wales scored 335 runs in just 418 balls at a strike rate of 80.14. Warner remained not out at 335 before Australia captain Tim Paine decided to declare the innings at 589 disallowing Warner to continue his spectacular scoring spree, which fumed the Australian fans.

Netizens react to Paine's declaration

Fans were agitated at Tim Paine's decision to declare the Australian innings, depriving David Warner of the opportunity to slam 400 considering the way he has been playing. Netizens soon took to Twitter to express their displeasure against Paine's decision. Here are some of the tweets:

David Warner : oh my God I will be breaking Lara's record today 😁

Tim Paine : pic.twitter.com/OjAldgclSs — It's{me(ms)} (@its_ur_boy_ms) November 30, 2019

@tdpaine36 just spoiled the party..@davidwarner31 would never get a better chance to reach 400 mark..#AUSvPAK — Ahmad Syed (@sportsfor_good) November 30, 2019

Here’s Aussie Captain Tim Paine Who Declared The innings When Warner Would’ve Easily Carried Batting & Scored 400 Because Winning Comes First.



And There’s BCCI Captain Virat Kohli Who Hardly Care About Winning & Signalling The Batsman To Keep Batting Selfishly...#AUSvPAK 🏏 pic.twitter.com/X8APLYx3n7 — CriCkeT KinG🤴🏻💎 (@imtheguy007) November 30, 2019

Warner and Labuschagne make Pakistan pay the price

David Warner continued his onslaught on Day 2 of the pink ball Test as he smashed his way through to register his second double ton in Test cricket. Kicking off Day 2 on 302-1, Warner and Labuschagne made quick use of the new ball and continued to extend their partnership. David Warner got his double ton off 260 balls, celebrating the moment with the trademark jump and a kiss to the badge. Marnus Labuschagne, the highest run-getter in Tests for the current year, registered his back to back scores of 150, putting Australia in absolutely firm control over Pakistan. Warner received a standing ovation from the dressing room and from the fans at Adelaide.

