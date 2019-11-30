Mitchell Starc Goes Berserk As Australia Reduce Pakistan To 96-6 At Stumps On Day 2

Australia's pace spearheaded Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line-up as the visitors were reduced to 96-6 at the end of the day's play. Australia declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 589 runs, thanks to David Warner's maiden Test triple ton. Mitchell Starc was right on the money and struck gold in the fourth over as he got rid of Imam-ul-Haq. Starc then picked up two wickets off the 31st over to send Ifthikar Ahmed and Rizwan packing. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood grabbed one wicket each as Pakistan ended Day 2 on a very dry note, with just four wickets left.

Mitchell Starc wreaks havoc

Australia on fire 🔥



Mitchell Starc strikes twice in an over, first removing Iftikhar Ahmed thanks to a superb catch by Tim Paine and the combination strikes again as Mohammad Rizwan departs third ball.#AUSvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/hynzrUEFTm pic.twitter.com/HzkXz5DP4b — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2019

Pakistan batsmen struggle against Aussie heat

After losing skipper Azhar Ali and opener Imam-ul-Haq early, Shah Masood and Babar Azam tried to bring things back under control for Pakistan. However, once Shah Masood was dismissed, Pakistan lost two wickets in one over, thanks to a lethal spell from Starc. Babar Azam remained not out at 43 runs at the end of the day's play as the future for Pakistan in the Test looked bleak with just four wickets remaining in hand.

Maiden triple ton for David Warner

Australia's David Warner etched his name in the records as he smashed his first-ever Test triple ton against Pakistan in the second Test on Saturday at Adelaide. Warner became the seventh Australian batsman to score a triple ton in the longer format of the game and the second Australian to score a 300 against Pakistan. Warner's 300 is also the first triple century scored at the Adelaide Oval as the previous best belonged to Don Bradman (299*) against South Africa in 1932.

