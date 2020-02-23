Warner's Heroics Washed Down The Drain As Proteas Snatch A Victory To Level Series

David Warner's heroics at Port Elizabeth went into vain as South Africa snatched a 12-run victory to level the T20 series 1-1. Warner smashed a brilliant knock of 67 runs as he got Australia off to a flyer in their chase of 147 but was denied victory by Andrich Nortje. In a thrilling last over encounter, Australia required 17 runs to victory.

However, a single of the first delivery brought Ashton Agar on strike who was bowled on the second ball of the over. Starc got a single to get Warner back on strike but a full and wide fourth delivery couldn't be hit for a boundary, which left Australia with 2 balls to get 15 runs. Skipper Quinton de Kock was adjourned the Man of the Match. Apart from Nortje, Lungi Ngidi also helped Proteas add some wickets to their bag but at the cost of runs. Ngidi ended his spell with 3 wickets for 41 runs.

South Africa level series 1-1

In the first innings, Quinton de Kock got his side off to a flyer as he slammed 70 runs off just 47 deliveries. The skipper played a brilliant innings with 5 fours and 4 sixes to his name at a strike rate of 148.94. However, no other batsmen held fort on the other side resulting to a low score than what was expected. The hosts could only manage 158 at the loss of 4 wickets at the end of the first innings. The three-match T20 series now stands levelled with the decider scheduled to be played at Newlands on February 26.

Superman Steve Smith?

Steve Smith displayed a stunning piece of reflexes and acrobatics as he grabbed on to the ball mid-air hit by skipper Quinton de Kock to deny him a maximum. In the 5th over of the first innings, de Kock slammed Adam Zampa at mid-on for what seemed to be a definite six. However, Steve Smith left everyone awestruck as he perfectly times his jump at the fence to get hold of the ball and throw it back in as he landed on the boundary line.

"He (de Kock) has pounced on that as it's gone far. Oh my goodness! That's superman! That is absolutely unbelievable fr! Tell you what, you thought that was gone for six, the crowd thought that was a six, what about that? Unbelievable!" said the commentators on-air as Smith displayed a stunning piece of fielding.

Image Credits: ICC Twitter