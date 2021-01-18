Washington Sundar Becomes Rare Indian To Replicate BIG Sourav Ganguly Feat In Brisbane

Debutant Washington Sundar rescued Team India on Day 3 against Australia with a sublime 62. The lanky off-spinner from Chennai, who was inducted into the playing XI over an injured R Ashwin, formed a 123-run stand with 1-Test old Shardul Thakur. Sundar’s 62-run knock included seven boundaries and one swagger-filled ‘no look’ six off the bowling of 100-Test veteran Nathan Lyon.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Washington Sundar’s six off Nathan Lyon

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus Live: Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Rohit Sharma For "irresponsible" Shot On Day 2

India vs Australia 4th Test: Washington Sundar joins an elite club involving Sourav Ganguly

Earlier during Australia’s first innings, Washington Sundar bowled 31 overs en route to picking up three key wickets. Sundar also dismissed World No.1 ranked batsman Steve Smith, who turned out to be his first ever victim in Test cricket. The youngster later backed his bowling recital with an impressive 62 that kept the first-innings gap between the two sides down to just 33.

With his all-round heroics at The Gabba, Washington Sundar joined an elite club of Indian all-rounders. The club in contention features Indian cricketers who have picked three or more wickets and have also scored a half-century on their respective debuts.

Washington Sundar, who became the fifth Indian cricketer to join the club, replicated the success of former players Amar Singh (in 1932), Dattu Phadkar (1947), Sourav Ganguly (in 1996). Before Sundar, his current national teammate Hanuma Vihari was the last member to join the list as he scored 56 and picked up 3-37 against England at The Oval on his debut back in 2018.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Comically MOCKS Steve Smith On His Face With Controversial Gesture: WATCH

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 243-7 in 66.1 overs. Enjoying a 33-run advantage, the hosts were 276 runs ahead of the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. Washington Sundar had bowled 18 overs to concede 80 runs and he accounted for the wicket of dynamic opener David Warner.

The umpires have called early Tea as there is a slight drizzle.



Australia lose three wickets in the second session of Day 4.



Scorecard - https://t.co/bSiJ4wEymL #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4pWD9d59ph — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

India vs Australia live streaming details

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

Also Read | Joe Root Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith In Rare WTC Record

Also Read | Washington Sundar Joins THIS Elite Club Led By Sachin Tendulkar After Steve Smith Wicket

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.