Wasim Akram Infuriated At PCB For Ignoring Test Cricket-phobic Bowler Mohammad Amir

Recently, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a 3-match T20I series to regain some form in the shortest format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in October 2020. A few months ago, Pakistan suffered a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of a second-string Sri Lankan team as well as a 0-2 whitewash in Australia. Even though Pakistan were without the services of one of their primary pacers Mohammad Amir, the ‘Men in Green’ registered those wins against Bangladesh with convincing margins.

Wasim Akram lashes out PCB for ignoring Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for dropping Mohammad Amir from their T20 line-up. Even though the 27-year old Amir retired from Test cricket in July 2019, the left-arm pacer continues to play all-forms of limited-overs cricket. Wasim Akram was of the opinion that just because Mohammad Amir does not want to play Test cricket, it does not mean that he should be dropped from the T20I side as well.

Wasim Akram "it’s beyond me why they dropped Mohammad Amir from the T20I squad for the Bangladesh series. If he doesn’t want to play Test cricket, then that’s the end of it but he should not be dropped from the T20I team” #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 12, 2020

Wasim Akram added that he cannot understand the reason behind dropping Mohammad Amir from the Bangladesh series. Earlier, Akram criticised the talented young pacer when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Amir, who was only 27 at the time, was slammed by the legendary cricketer for giving up Tests so early in his career. 53-year old Wasim Akram also went as far as saying that had he been in charge of the PCB, he would not have granted Amir a central contract.

