Wasim Akram Says Azhar Ali's Captaincy Might Be In Jeopardy If Pak Fail To Win Test Series

Wasim Akram has said that Azhar Ali's captaincy might be in jeopardy if Pakistan fails to win the ongoing Test series against England. Pakistan snatched defeat from jaws of victory in the series opener at the Old Trafford, Manchester despite having a huge first-innings lead after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Ali personally did not have a good outing either as he could only manage eight runs in two innings. (Was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and was trapped plumb in front of the wicket on both occasions).

'It depends on his performance': Wasim Akram

“If we win the remaining Test matches he should continue as captain. It depends on his performance. Obviously, if we don’t win and he doesn’t perform then Pakistan Cricket Board will have to look for someone else,” the 'Sultan of Swing' was quoted as saying by Dawn.

A must-win contest for Pakistan

The hosts seemed to be down and out at one stage after they were bundled out for 219 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan's total of 326 riding on an outstanding ton from opener Shan Masood as the visitors got a huge first-innings lead of 107 in the opening Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Nonetheless, the visitors failed to capitalise in their second innings as they were bundled out cheaply for 167 to set a target of 277 runs for England who in reply were starring down the barrel at 117/5 but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes had other ideas as they made a stellar contribution lower down the order. The duo added 139 runs for the sixth-wicket stand and brought England on the verge of a famous win.

Unfortunately, Buttler was trapped plumb in front of the wicket for an outstanding 75 that included seven boundaries and a maximum. Even though the home side lost the wicket of Stuart Broad as well, Woakes ensured that there were no further hiccups and helped England cross the finish line by three wickets.

The second Test will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday i.e. August 13. England will be hoping to seal the three-match series while Pakistan will be looking to settle scores. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether Pak will be selecting six bowlers in their Playing XI in place of a batsman on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the contest progresses.

At the same time, James Anderson (590) will also be hoping to make the ball do the talking as he races towards 600 Test scalps that will make him the first and only pacer to pick up 600 scalps in international cricket. The veteran Test specialist had a forgettable outing in the series opener as he could only manage a solitary scalp in both innings.

(Image Courtesy: AP)