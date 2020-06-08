Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With A Proposal Of Using Two New Balls In Test Cricket

Wasim Jaffer has come forward and urged for the usage of two new balls in red-ball cricket. He has come with this idea after the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to ban the usage of saliva on the cricket ball in the wake of the global pandemic.

'It is going to be hard for bowlers': Wasim Jaffer

During an Instagram live session with his employers 'Indian Oil', Jaffer went on to say he had suggested that in a Test match, one could use two new balls. That is one thing that can happen because probably, the curators can make a wicket which is even for both batsmen and bowlers, not too batting or bowling friendly.

He then mentioned that ICC has come up with a solution of not using the saliva which will be very hard for fast bowlers as they will not be able to shine the ball without using saliva which will make things much easier for the batsmen. The veteran cricketer then added that the governing body of world cricket will have to make sure that the balance remains pretty equal for batsmen and bowlers as it should not turn into a one-sided contest for either of them.

Furthermore, the ex-Test specialist added that while this pandemic is around, it is never going to be easy to predict on what is going to happen in the game which will be interesting. The former Ranji Trophy winner then went on to say that cricket is not a very physical sport, but still in the dressing room, one sits very close and while going to the field, they make a huddle and the captain talks, gives his team a motivating talk and it is very hard to maintain distance at that point in time.

The former Mumbai cricketer also mentioned that at the end of an over, batsmen come close and chat together. Justifying further he added that it is hard to follow those things in an intense game.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)