Denying Tendulkar 100th Ton Made Umpire Rod Tucker & I Get Death Threats: Tim Bresnan

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. One of the most coveted record that the 'Master Blaster' owns is scoring 100 international hundreds.

Tim Bresnan reveals the reason behind receiving death threats from Sachin Tendulkar fans

However, it wasn't an easy ride for Tendulkar after scoring his 99th hundred during the 2011 World Cup game against South Africa. After that century, Tendulkar touched the 90-run mark only once in 2011. It seemed like Tendulkar was going to create history by scoring the 100th ton of his international career in a Test match against England. However, to everyone's disappointment, he was trapped in front of the wicket by England all-rounder Tim Bresnan as umpire Rod Tucker adjudged him out on 91 and broke a billion hearts.

Recalling the moment, Bresnan said that he and umpire Rod Tucker received death threats for depriving Tendulkar the opportunity to bring up his 100th international ton. While speaking on the Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off podcast, Bresnan said that Tendulkar was on 99 international hundreds and in that series, there were no referrals because the BCCI didn’t want them. It was at The Oval in the last Test of the 2011 series in England. He added that the ball was probably missing leg anyway and umpire Rod Tucker adjudged it out.

Bresnan revealed that he got death threats on Twitter and umpire Tucker had people writing to him to his home address. Bresnan also revealed that Tucker received proper death threats and many fans wrote to him that the ball was missing the leg stump. He further said that the situation arose to such an extent that Tucker had to get police protection.

Tendulkar finally ended his dry spell in the 2012 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh and reached the milestone of scoring 100 tons in international cricket. It eventually turned out to be Tendulkar’s penultimate ODI appearance as he retired from white-ball cricket later that year. Tendulkar announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2013 and played his final Test against West Indies in Mumbai a month later.

