Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With An Epic Blockbuster To Predict India's Playing XI For Eng Tests

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been entertaining his fans on social media for the last few months with his out of the box messages and hilarious tweets especially during the recently-concluded four-match Test series against Australia.

Now, the veteran batsman has shifted his attention towards the upcoming four-match home Test series against England that gets underway on February 5 and he has done so by adding some filmy tadka to it.

Jaffer predicts India's probable Playing XI for the first two Tests

Recently, the 42-year-old had predicted the hosts' Playing XI for the first two Test matches against England. However, there was a twist in the tale. It so happened that one of the fans had asked the ex-Mumbai skipper on Twitter what would be India's probable Playing XI for the first two games and when it came to the Ranji Trophy winner's notice, he answered the fan's question by sharing a still from the 2001 blockbuster movie 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead roles.

This musical sports film was written and directed by renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker. The story revolves around how the inhabitants of a small village in Central India try their level best to learn the game of cricket in order to challenge the officers of the British Army as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe.

The Aamir Khan-starrer was well-received by the audiences in India and across the globe and Lagaan became the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Nargis & Sunil Dutt starrer Mother India (1957) & the Mira Nair-directed crime-drama Salaam Bombay! (1988).

Netizens join the game

As soon as the netizens saw Jaffer's tweet, they were really impressed with the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner's great sense of humor. Here are some of the reactions.

Haha best team ever!! — R.B.K...Ravindra B K (@ravibelongs2u2) January 22, 2021

Is baar hame dugna lagaan lena hai😁 pic.twitter.com/XT9r2WLGyb — Akshay Panchal (@Akshay_Speaking) January 22, 2021

India's squad for the first two Tests against England:

Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

The complete schedule of the four-match Test series:

Test series

1st Test: 5th-9th Feb (Chennai)

2nd Test: 13th-17th Feb (Chennai)

3rd Test: 24th-28th Feb (Ahmedabad)

4th Test: 4th 8th Mar (Ahmedabad)

