Ravi Shastri Names India's Find On The Australian Tour And It Is NOT Shubman Gill

Team India’s heroics in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy has received immense appreciation from all corners. The manner in which the injury-marred unit defied significant odds to clinch the Test series in Australia. While several youngsters stepped up to deliver significant performances, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded Mohammed Siraj for fighting against all odds during the assignment.

Ravi Shastri dedicates a special appreciation post for Mohammed Siraj

After toiling it hard in the Indian domestic circuit, the 26-year-old Mohammed Siraj was finally rewarded with the Indian Test cap ahead of the crucial Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Often trolled for his underwhelming performances in the Indian Premier League, the fast bowler became an overnight sensation with his inspiring performances in the series in the absence of several key members of the team.

The player had to deal with a major setback after his father passed away in India soon after he landed in Australia. However, the cricketer decided to stay back with the side irrespective of the personal loss. The youngster's decision speaks volumes about his toughness.

Moreover, the bowler was also taunted by the Australian crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 'Mohammed Siraj racial abuse' also did not come in his way, as he successfully countered all the adversities during the grueling series.

Owing to India's injury woes, Mohammed Siraj was asked to lead an inexperienced bowling attack for the Test series decider at Brisbane, and the player did not disappoint. The talented bowler also claimed his maiden five-wicket haul during the contest and was one of the pioneers in India's monumental 3-wicket win at the Gabba. The pacer's remarkable performance was also acknowledged by Ravi Shastri, and the head coach shared a heartfelt appreciation post for the cricketer. The 58-year-old pointed out how the young player countered all the challenges during the series and ultimately came out on top and displayed exemplary composure.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

The last day of the Brisbane Test promised to be an exhilarating one for the fans. With India requiring 324 more runs to win, and Australia needing 10 wickets for a series victory, both sides came out with all guns blazing. The home team drew first blood by dismissing star batter Rohit Sharma early on the ultimate day. However, 21-year-old Shubman Gill batted exceedingly well for his 91 to set to tone for the chase. Rishabh Pant played the role of the finisher to perfection and remained unbeaten on 89 to seal the series for team India.

