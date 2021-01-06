Wasim Jaffer Comically Uses Kiwi Footage To Show David Warner Replacing Joe Burns: WATCH

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been immensely active on Twitter since the Dream11 IPL 2020. The right-hander is displaying his hysterical side to fans by sharing memes and trolls to describe certain situations. Jaffer was at it once again on Wednesday as he put up a comical video to explain David Warner replacing Joe Burns for the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

Wasim Jaffer uploads funny video to describe Warner-Burns situation

Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a video of two New Zealand kids playing cricket during the team's Test match against Pakistan. In the video, one of the kids who batted left-handed, pushed the other which made him fall on his feet. Jaffer used the video to describe how Warner replaced Burns in the Australian team for the New Year's Test starting January 7 in Sydney.

The video received lots of reactions as soon as it was uploaded. While some fans lauded Jaffer's wicked sense of humour, there was also a section of fans who found Jaffer's tweet offensive. Here's a look at Jaffer's tweet.

Exclusive footage of David Warner forcing Joe Burns out to reclaim his position at the top 😛#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TCLcZr0WAh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 6, 2021

Warner was one of the most prominent names missing from the first two Tests. The southpaw, who suffered a groin injury during the limited-overs series against India, had to miss the Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne. The Warner injury was a huge blow to the Australian camp and the left-hander's absence at the top was felt in the first two matches. However, Warner seems to have recovered from the injury and is likely to feature in the India vs Australia 3rd Test in Sydney.

On the other hand, Burns was in abysmal form in the first two Tests. The right-hander didn't live up to his name as he kept on disappointing time and again. Burns managed to score just 63 runs in four innings at a dismal average of 21.00. The Australian opener immediately faced the consequences of his poor form as he was left out of the Australian squad for the final two Tests.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

SOURCE: WASIM JAFFER INSTAGRAM

