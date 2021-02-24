Wasim Jaffer Congratulates Axar Patel For His Fifer, Also Puts Indian Batsmen On Notice

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer congratulated Axar Patel after the left-arm spinner registered his second straight fifer and a maiden six-wicket haul in the ongoing third Test match against England at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium that is being contested under lights.

Continuing from where he left in the previous Test at Chepauk, Patel, who is featuring in just his second Test match for India bamboozled the English batsmen on a good batting wicket with his left-arm spin.

'On the honours board': Wasim Jaffer

While Jaffer lauded the Gujarat cricketer for his outstanding performance with the ball in hand, he also added a hilarious touch to it. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran Test specialist first congratulated the southpaw for being the first player to be on the honours board at the new stadium and co-incidentally for also happening to be the local boy as well. Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer also added that there is no pressure on frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah before going on to say that he is looking forward to a good show by batsmen under lights.

The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner signed off on an interesting note where he is supposedly cautioning the Indian batsmen to bat carefully under lights. Jaffer shared a meme featuring yesteryear Gujarati actor Arvind Trivedi who is famous for portraying the role of the 'Demon King' Ravana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan wherein one of the famous as well as iconic scenes he had said 'Raat mein nisaachari shakti apne charam par hoti hai.

Well bowled @akshar2026 first one on the honours board at new stadium is Gujarat's own 👏 No pressure @Jaspritbumrah93😉 Now 🤞🤞 for a good show by batsmen under lights kyuki #INDvsENG #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/PTYAL0BDsA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 24, 2021

Back-to-back fifers for Axar Patel

Playing on his home ground, Axar Patel made a tremendous impact as he accounted for the likes of Jonny Bairstow early on for a duck and then dismissed the likes of half-centurion as well as top-scorer Zak Crawley before running through the visitors' middle and lower order (Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes to complete a six-wicket haul.

At the same time, Patel was also the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 6/38 from his 21.4 overs at an economy rate of 1.75.

