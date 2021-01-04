Wasim Jaffer Leaves A Coded Message For Stand-in Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Ahead Of SCG Test

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer has come forward and made a prediction on Team India's top-order for the upcoming third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground that gets underway this Thursday. However, Jaffer has predicted the Indian batting line-up in a 'Hatke' manner that also ended up leaving the passionate cricket fans guessing.

'Good luck': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the ex-Mumbai skipper had mentioned that today he had nice filter coffee by the lake and it was amazing to know how fish can breathe underwater and then added that he had walked past a portrait of Che Guevara before bumping into an old pal from Dombivali who now has a restaurant in Borivali.

The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner concluded by wishing the Indian team luck for the SCG Test.

Here's how Wasim Jaffer left everyone bamboozled.

Today I had nice filter coffee by the lake. Amazing how fish can breathe underwater. Then I walked past a potrait of Che Guevara before bumping into an old pal from Dombivali who now has a restaurant in Borivali.



Btw good luck for SCG test @ajinkyarahane88 #Decode 😉 #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2021

Fans do the guesswork in breaking the code

While some of the fans answered this question without breaking a sweat, there were some of them who had absolutely no clue whatsoever and were asking for help. Here are some of the reactions.

In Jaffer's tweet, he pointed out that the fishes are able to breathe underwater with the help of 'Gills'. Cricket fans jumped in to claim the veteran batsman referred here is Shubman Gill.

Now, 'Che Guevara' left many confused. However, Jaffer has no reference to the Argentine Marxist revolutionary but some said he was referring to India's number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara who is nicknamed 'Che'.

Now coming back to Dombivali and Borivali. Borivali is the birthplace of India's vice-captain for the last two Test matches Rohit Sharma whereas, Dombivali happens to be the birthplace of the Men In Blue's stand-in-captain for this series- Ajinkya Rahane.

