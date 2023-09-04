Wasim Jaffer Names India's World Cup Squad, Makes Major Omissions From Asia Cup Team

India's hosting of the Cricket World Cup in 2023 marks a momentous occasion in the world of sports. With its passionate cricket-loving people, state-of-the-art stadiums, and a rich history of cricketing excellence, India is poised to deliver a World Cup tournament of unparalleled grandeur. As cricketing nations from around the globe converge on Indian soil, the 2023 World Cup is expected to set new standards in terms of attendance, viewership, and the sheer intensity of competition.

Jaffer unveils his predicted World Cup squad

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has unveiled his preferred squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, making some notable adjustments to the Asia Cup team. In his selection, Jaffer opted to exclude Prasidh Krishna and Sanju Samson while introducing the relatively untested Tilak Varma, who has not yet played a 50-over match. He also designated KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper-batsman, leaving out Yuzvendra Chahal. Jaffer's spin department consisted of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

In a surprising twist, Suryakumar Yadav was omitted from the squad, with Shreyas Iyer's return making it less likely for SKY to secure a spot. Ishan Kishan, who has displayed excellent form in 50-over cricket, was chosen as the second wicketkeeper ahead of Sanju Samson. Jaffer also named Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the opening pair.

My India WC squad:



Rohit (c)

Shubman

Virat

Iyer

Tilak

Ishan (wk)

KL (wk)

Hardik

Jadeja

Axar

Shardul

Kuldeep

Bumrah

Shami

Siraj



What's yours? #WorldCup2023 #AsiaCup2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 4, 2023

Concerns have arisen about injuries and limited game time for senior players within the Indian team. The top order faced challenges in their initial Asia Cup match against Pakistan, with players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma needing to rediscover their form. Shubman Gill, who had a strong start to the year, has seen a drop in his performance over the past month and must regain his form swiftly.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul deemed fit for ODI World Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer, returning from a lengthy injury hiatus, showed promise during his brief innings against Pakistan but will require consistent scores to regain his rhythm. KL Rahul, who is being considered as the wicketkeeper-batsman for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, will also need to deliver a strong performance upon his comeback. However, the Indian management can take heart in Ishan Kishan's performance, offering another middle-order option.

