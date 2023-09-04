Tilak Varma's emergence on the international stage during the West Indies tour fetched him a call-up to the Indian side in the Asia Cup 2023. The player is a part of the 17-member squad that is currently in Sri Lanka vying for the eminent continental cup. Whether he will get the opportunity to feature in the playing XI in the Asia Cup is what remains to be seen and irrespective of that, according to the former India batsman and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer, Tilak Varma should be in the mix for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

3 things you need to know

Tilak Varma made his international debut in the West Indies series

Varma is a part of the Asia Cup 2023 squad

India's provisional squad for the World Cup is likely to be announced on September 5, 2023

Also Read | India Vs Nepal | Asia Cup Live Updates: Will Rohit Sharma Achieve Major Milestone?

Wasim Jaffer picks Tilak Varma over Suryakumar Yadav

According to Wasim Jaffer, Tilak Varma is not just in the scheme of things for the biggest carnival of cricket but is above Suryakumar Yadav in the pecking order. Jaffer is of the view that Varma is more suited to 50-over cricket when compared with SKY. So far, Surya hasn't achieved anything monumental in the ODI format and hence Tilak Varma should be given a chance, per Jaffer.

"It's a tough choice between Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. I will pick Tilak Varma, even though he hasn't played ODI cricket at all. But looking at how he bats and plays his cricket, he is more suited to 50-over cricket. Suryakumar Yadav does show a lot of potential and promise, but he hasn't yet cracked the code of ODI cricket, and he has got a lot of opportunities," he told ESPN Cricinfo.

A beautiful selfie by the Tilak Varma on his maiden ODI call.



This boy is the future of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/eCZUixDeeu — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 30, 2023

Read | Rahkeem Cornwall does a 'Bat-drop' celebration after scoring an EPIC century in CPL- WATCH

Tilak Varma's dream start to an International career

Following a spectacular IPL 2023 season for Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma was given the push to the national side and he did not disappoint. The player showcased his temperament in the T20 series against West West Indies and went on to become the side's highest scorer in the series. He then travelled with the team for the Ireland series, but this time could not present something extraordinary. However, the trust of selectors still lies with him and courtesy of that he has made it to the Asia Cup roster and could find a spot in the World Cup squad as well.