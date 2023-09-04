Rahkeem Cornwall does a 'Bat-drop' celebration after scoring an EPIC century in CPL- WATCH

Weeks after showcasing an odd way to get himself run out, Rahkeem Cornwall is making the headlines again. This time not because of finding a new way to get dismissed, rather he came up with a fresh way to celebrate. During the CPL 2023 game between SKN Patriots and Barbados Royals, the big man scored a century and celebrated in a fine fashion.

3 things you need to know

Rahkeem Cornwall played an unbelievable knock of 102 against SKN Patriots

He hit 12 massive sixes in his innings

Barbados Royals defeated SKN Patriots by 8 wickets

Also Read | 'Runout like no other': Rahkeem Cornwall's reaction in bizarre run-out goes viral - WATCH

Rahkeem Cornwall introduced the cricket world to 'bat drop'

As the millennials and Gen Z often sum up a spectacular stage performance with a "Mic Drop", Rakhkeem Cornwall did the same on his dais and dropped his mic i.e., bat, on the floor. Chasing SKN Patriots' 220, Cornwall amassed a century off just 45 balls and celebrated with a bat drop. Here's what happened at Kensington Oval Barbados.

With his innings of 102 off 48 balls, Cornwall led the charge of the chase and courtesy of his 12 massive sixes, Barbados secured the win without any trouble. Royals won the game by 8 wickets. While he played the protagonist's role but could not stay till the end as he was not feeling well and returned to the pavilion, retired hurt. Besides Cornwall, Rovman Powell came second on the scoring chart. He scored unbeaten 49 off 26 balls. For his exceptional knock Cornwall was adjudged the man of the match.

Also Read | Rahkeem Cornwall height, weight, net worth and top career stats ahead of WI home season

Other famous celebrations emanating from the Caribbean

Unlike footballers, cricketers are not known to exhibit animated celebrations on the field, nevertheless, players from the Caribbean have over the years presented some unique ways to display success on the field. From the haze, one that rings the bell is Sheldon Cottrell's famous salute send off to players upon taking the wicket, and kesrick williams signalling writing the name of the player in thin air followed by a huge tick mark, that once bemused Virat Kohli.