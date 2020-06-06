Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Urges Everyone To 'take COVID Seriously' After Recovering From Virus

Former Pakistan cricketer Taufiq Umar urged the people to take coronavirus seriously and work on buiding their immunity systems after he recovered from the deadly virus. The national junior selection committee member tested positive for COVID two weeks ago following which he isolated himself. Taufiq Umar, on Friday, announced htat he had recovered from the virus after a recent test report came negative.

READ | CAB Decides To End Domestic Season, To Start With Fresh Season Once Game Resumes

Ex-Pakistan cricketer recovers from COVID

"I would urge everyone to take care of themselves and take this Covid-19 seriously. Social distancing and safety measures are a must for everyone," he said. Umar, 38, who appeared in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, said people should panic if they contract the virus. "I isolated myself in a room for two weeks away from the children and elderly people in my family. I would say people should not be alarmed if they test positive. I would advise them to work on building up their immune system, he said.

READ | Baroda Women's Team Gets Anju Jain, Devika Palshikar As Coaches After Atul Bedade's Axing

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the coronavirus with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this week. Riaz Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died at his home and was buried in haste by his family. Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, had died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.

READ | MFE Vs IS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team And Vanuatu T10 League Live Game Info

READ | Rohit Sharma Recalls Shikhar Dhawan Fooling Tamim Iqbal By His Singing Abilities In 2015

Image credits: PTI