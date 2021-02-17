Wasim Jaffer Roasts Kevin Pietersen As Eng Players Might Miss NZ Tests To Play IPL KO

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer has taken a subtle jibe at Kevin Pietersen after it has been learned that England players might miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand in June for participating in IPL knockouts.

The two Test matches between hosts England and New Zealand will be played between June 2 and 14. According to reports, New Zealand Cricket is planning to make the national team reach England in the middle of May. On the other hand, even England’s Test hopefuls will be getting inside their bio-bubble weeks prior to the commencement of the series.

'How the tables have turned!': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran Test batsman wrote that when KP had stood up for players Vs the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for IPL participation he was criticized heavily and now, the ex-English skipper has become the 'pioneer'.

How the tables have turned! When @KP24 stood up for players Vs ECB for IPL participation he was criticized heavily. Now he's the pioneer. This quote from Gandhi ji comes to mind: "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win." #IPL2021 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oISLjm9QIU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 17, 2021

When KP said England's best players would prioritise the IPL rather than the early seasons of Tests

After England had announced the squad for the first two Tests in the ongoing four-match series against India, Kevin Pietersen had also criticised the management for not fielding the best team against India. While Pietersen opined that it is 'disrespectful' to the fans and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well to not play the best team, he also added that the 'best players' would prioritise the IPL rather than early seasons of Tests.

Pertinently, the former all-rounder was amongst the first English players to bag a heavy contract and play in the IPL at the time when the England board had held back its players from participating in the Indian league.

It all happened last month when the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst was critical of the English team's selection debacle.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former swashbuckling batsman asserted that Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson have to play the first two Tests against India which is slated to begin from February 5 in Chennai. Bairstow, who seems to be in phenomenal form in the Sri Lanka Test series was rested for the first two Tests against India.

Moreover, KP stated that one should prioritise playing international cricket for the country only as a youngster and not when one is the 'best player'.

Furthermore, he added that the best England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India, and after that, they go to IPL and earn everything they deserve.

Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test.

Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus.

It’s disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team.



Bairstow has to play!

Broad/Anderson have to play! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

Country first when you’re a kid. Not when you’re the best players. IPL a priority instead of early season Tests. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India.

PICK THEM!



Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business!



They can have a break after that! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021

