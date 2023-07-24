Wasim Jaffer Roasts Queen's Park Oval Pitch With An Epic Cryptic Tweet

The Test series against Rohit Sharma and Co. has been a tough challenge for the West Indies cricket team so far. The team has struggled in all the departments and neither the bowlers nor the batsman have been able to leave any impact in the series so far. Windies while continuing from their overnight score of 229/5 were bundled for a score of 255 runs and they lost their last five wickets in just 7.2 overs.

3 things you need to know

Team India registered a total of 438 runs in their first innings of the second Test match

Virat Kohli was the highest run scorer of Team India's first innings and also hit his 29th Test ton

India lead the two-match Test series by 1-0

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj joins elite list of only 7 players with maiden fifer in Windies

Wasim Jaffer criticises the slowness of the Trinidad pitch

Apart from Windies' poor batting performance, the poor playing conditions and the slowness of the pitch are also facing a lot of criticism from cricket experts. The newest addition to the list was former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer has also taken a subtle dig at the pitch of the Queen's Park Oval and has posted a cryptic tweet.

This pitch is the Internet Explorer of cricket pitches 🤦🏽 #Slow #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/XO1L2O9inI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 22, 2023

The former Indian batsman shared a meme and compared the Trinidad pitch to Internet Explorer which is also famous for its slow loading speed and below-par performance.

Bowlers struggle at slow Trinidad surface

None of the bowlers from either side have received any assistance from the pitch at the Queen's Park Oval and the batting on the surface has been equally difficult. Windies scored at a run rate of 2.20 whereas the Indian bowlers also had to bowl out 115.4 overs to wrap up Windies' first innings.

ALSO READ | Deodhar Trophy: Pacers will have the opportunity to showcase their skills

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lashes out on the pitch condition

Indian cricket team bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lashed out on the slowish nature of the Queen's Park Oval pitch and called out the surface to be flat. Mhambrey said in a press conference:

The wicket should be a playing field with opportunities in all divisions, whether batting or bowling.” “If we go to either extreme… Dominica turned a little bit. Given the number of our bowlers, we could do better with that wicket. With this wicket it is very difficult to pick 20 wickets. The first task is to throw them in the first innings and then see where the game is. Then we reconsider what to do after the second innings.

The Indian cricket team is in the driver's seat in the second IND vs WI Test and shall give chance to batters like Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal to express themselves in the second innings of the Trinidad Test.