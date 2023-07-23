IND Vs WI: Mohammed Siraj Joins Elite List Of Only 7 Players With Maiden Fifer In Windies

On the fourth day of the second and final Test between West Indies and India, the home team was bowled out for 255 runs in their first innings. At the start of the day, Windies were at 229/5, but unfortunately, they suffered a batting collapse, managing to add just 26 runs while losing another five wickets in only 7.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the most valuable player for India as he picked up a five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Siraj registers a new record for himself

Notably, Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler for India on Sunday, taking four quick wickets to complete another five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Siraj removed tha tail as he took the wickets of Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel after the start of play on Day 4. Earlier, he had picked up the wicket of Joshua Da Silva. This was Siraj's second five-wicket haul.

With his fifer, Mohammed Siraj became the seventh Indian pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul in the West Indies. Kapil Dev, Venkatesh Prasad, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah are also on the list.

Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls in the West Indies

Ishant Sharma - 3 Jasprit Bumrah - 2 Kapil Dev - 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 1 Abhay Kuruvilla - 1 Venkatesh Prasad - 1 Mohammed Siraj - 1

In their first innings, India had posted a total of 438 runs. Consequently, India entered the final innings with a lead of 183 runs. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the batting for India in their second innings. The duo started the batting on an explosive note as they scored at a run rate of 10 for nearly 8 overs. Rohit has already reached his half-century in just 10 overs. Jaiswal is also looking good to get to another milestone in red-ball cricket for India.

