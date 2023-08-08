IND vs WI: This Tuesday, India will play the West Indies in the third T20 match in the bilateral series at Providence Stadium. Team India, on the other hand, has been heavily questioned over their recent results. The Hardik Pandya-led team lost by two wickets in their previous match on Sunday after failing to restrict the hosts to a target of 153.



India won the toss in the second T20 match and chose to bat

During the second T20I against the West Indies, India scored 152/7 in 20 overs

The West Indies won after scoring 155/8 in 18.5 overs

IND vs WI: India failed to prevail in the T20 series so far

Back-to-back losses to the West Indies in a bilateral T20I series were an unprecedented event for the Indian cricket team. India, which will compete in two big competitions shortly, the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup, lost the first game of the five-match series by a narrow margin of 4 runs under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

They fell short of their 152-run mark, and following last week's two-wicket loss due to their failure to defend that total, many questions were raised on team selection, batting orders, and batting order. As a result of these consecutive failures, India's performance is on the verge of hitting a low not seen in 17 years.

Wassim Jaffar makes a huge statement about the batting selection in the 3rd T20

Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian batsman, has called for Ishan Kishan to get a break during the third T20I of the five-game series against the West Indies in Guyana. According to Jaffer, Kishan might potentially return in better shape after taking a rest in the forthcoming match, according to ESPNcricinfo. In India's second T20I match against the West Indies, Kishan recently contributed 27 runs off 23 balls.

“We know that Ishan Kishan has struggled in the T20 internationals, so give him a break. He might come back stronger when he plays next.”

Wasim Jaffer also suggested that India use opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 3rd T20I, pointing out his current level of assurance following his outstanding performance in the Test series. Jaiswal demonstrated his ability by scoring 266 runs throughout two games while keeping a strong average of 88.67.