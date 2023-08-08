Team India will be traveling to China next month for the Asian Games. The squad was announced last month, and many people were not happy with the selection. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the team at the Asian Games 2023. Team India’s list includes young stars, as the senior squad will be eyeing the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

3 things you need to know

Team India is currently led by Hardik Pandya in IND vs WI series

Venkatesh Iyer is one of the players on the standby list

Venkatesh Iyer made 404 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2023

Venkatesh Iyer fails to make the National Team squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved into an important platform for budding cricketers, with some talents securing positions in the national squad as a result of their outstanding performances in the lucrative T20 league. However, there have been cases where players have fallen off the selection radar while obtaining opportunities.

Venkatesh Iyer, an all-rounder with the Kolkata Knight Riders, is one such example. Although he had previously represented India in limited-overs cricket, his most recent appearance in T20 Internationals was in February 2022, indicating a shift in the selectors' priorities. Despite this, Iyer has been selected as one of the standby athletes for the Asian Games, which will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September to October.

KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar makes a huge statement about Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach praised Venkatesh Iyer's adaptability and potential. Abhishek Nayar attributed Iyer's adaptability in the batting order and ability to provide crucial overs to his intelligence and rapid learning. Talking to the PTI, the KKR assistant coach said:

“Unfortunately, he suffered an injury last year. In terms of the future, he is a very versatile player. You’ve seen him bat up the order, down the order and he can give you some overs as well."

“He’s someone who can adapt very quickly because of the amount of intelligence and smartness he possesses. It’s all about feeling part of that team environment. I feel he is on an upward curve as a cricketer. He’s at that phase where, you know, needs to just keep going and just keep believing in his art all over again.”

Despite an unfortunate setback, the coach is optimistic about Iyer's future, emphasising the necessity of team integration for his development. The coach emphasised Iyer's ongoing growth phase and the necessity for consistent attention to his craft, emphasising his promising role as an all-rounder in the Indian cricket team in the future.

Following strong IPL performances with the Knight Riders, Venkatesh Iyer was considered a viable replacement for Hardik Pandya. In Pandya's absence, management put Iyer to the test, but he couldn't fluidly step into the job, failing to meet the high expectations established by Pandya's performance.