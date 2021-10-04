Wasim Jaffer Wants Reward From Jack Dorsey As He Made 'Lord Shardul' Tweet After 2 Months

Former India international Wasim Jaffer is one of the most popular cricketers on social media, making the front pages with his frequent witty tweets. After tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with a novel demand, Jaffer has once again found himself in the limelight. Jaffer took to Twitter, urging Dorsey to reward him for getting "Lord" Shardul Thakur to return to Twitter after a two-month hiatus. The ex-Mumbai player made the request while resharing a tweet from CSK all-rounder Shardul, who had uploaded a photo of Jaffer speaking on TV as Punjab Kings' batting coach.

'Where's my reward, Jack?

"I got Lord Shardul to tweet after 2 months! Where's my reward @jack?" Jaffer wrote on Twitter along with a winking face emoticon. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings cricketer Shardul Thakur had shared a post on Twitter, where wrote, "Good to see @WasimJaffer14 on mic. Hoping for some humour."

I got Lord Shardul to tweet after 2 months! Where's my reward @jack?😉 https://t.co/8GkZQ4fT5m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 3, 2021

Jaffer is currently in the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021. He is the batting coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Jaffer works at Punjab Kings under the leadership of Director of Cricket Operations, Anil Kumble. Punjab Kings is currently ranked fifth on the points table with five wins across 13 matches.

For Punjab, the chances of qualification now depend on the performance of the other three contenders and also on the result of its final group stage match, which is against the top-ranked side Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings have the slimmest of margins to make it to the final four of IPL 2021 as it is left with only one group stage match and its net run rate is also hovering in the negative territory.

As far as Shardul Thakur is concerned, the 29-year-old has picked 13 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 31.69. Shardul's side is currently on top of the points table and has already qualified for the playoffs. CSK is playing its penultimate match of the group stage against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium tonight. Both teams are on equal footing in the points table, however, the Kings have an edge over the Rishabh Pant-led side because of its superior net run rate.

Image: AP/PTI