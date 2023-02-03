Watch: Drama Ensues In BBL 2022-23 Playoff After Third Umpire Suffers Brain Fade Moment

Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers by four wickets on Thursday in the BBL 2022-23 playoff match to advance into the Big Bash League final. The match turned out to be a low-scoring affair as Heat cruised to the target of 117 runs with 10 balls left in the match. Meanwhile, an incident that took place in the first innings of the match has become a talking point for cricket fans on social media.

The incident took place in the first ball of the seventh over in the first innings, with Josh Philippe on the strike, facing Matt Kukemann. While Philippe looked to play a sweep shot, he failed to make the connection as the wicketkeeper Jimmy Pierson collected the ball. Peirson erupted with a loud appeal for caught-behind but was denied by the on-field umpire.

Watch: Umpire's brain fade moment during Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL playoff

As Heat went upstairs for the DRS review, replays suggested that the ball had indeed brushed the batter’s gloves on the way to the keeper. Despite the Snickometer clearly showing spikes as the ball passed the gloves, the third umpire adjudged the batsman to be not out and asked the on-field umpire to stay with the decision. As the events unfolded, Pierson held on to the ball in anger, forcing the on-field official to consult his off-field compatriot. Upon realizing the error, the third umpire then corrected the decision and Philippe walked back to the pavilion. He was adjudged caught behind on the score of 16 runs in 16 balls.

Brisbane Heat to face Perth Scorchers in the BBL 2022-23 final

Phillipe’s wicket fell at an important junction of the BBL playoff match for Heat, as it reduced the Sixers to 43/2 in 6.1 overs. Sixers continued to lose wickets in regular intervals and were restricted to 116/9 in the first innings. Daniel Hughes was the highest scorer for the team with 23 off 24, while Spencer Johnson and Kuhnemann grabbed three wickets each for Heat.

In the second innings, Michael Neser carried Heat to a four-wicket win with a gritty knock of 48 runs in 32 balls. Despite a few hiccups, Heat held their calm to earn the victory with just 10 balls remaining in the match. Brisbane Heat will now face Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League final on Friday.