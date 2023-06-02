WATCH: Dwayne Bravo And Kieron Pollard Engage In Banter Over Most Successful IPL Team

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings created history yet again as they lifted their fifth Indian Premier League title by defeating the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final of the 16th edition of the tournament. CSK is now the joint most successful IPL franchise along with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, who have also won the tournament five times. Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard happen to be best mates off the field but are rivals on the field. Both the stalwarts of West Indies recently had a debate regarding who is the most successful franchise in the cash-rich league.

Pollard and Bravo who represent Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively belong to same country of Trinidad and Tobago. Both players have had exceptional careers for the West Indies and also for their respective IPL franchises. Bravo and Pollard have won their team games in the tournament on the basis of their own capabilities.

Which is the most successful IPL franchise? Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo discuss

Here is a glimpse of the funny banter between Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard.

Kieron Pollard: "How did you become the most successful IPL franchise?"

Dwayne Bravo: "We have won two Champions League titles."

Kieron Pollard: Two?

Dwayne Bravo: "Yes."

Kieron Pollard: "What year is that?"

Dwayne Bravo: "I don't know the year but we have two. Talking about franchise cricket, I have 17 trophies, how many do you have?"

Kieron Pollard: "I don't have the count."

Dwayne Bravo: "Alright, I have five titles as a player and a coach whereas you only have them as a player."

Kieron Pollard: "Bravo that was expected. You have been playing cricket since 2000 with Curtly Ambrose and all that."

Dwayne Bravo: "People, that says a lot."

Now both the players are part of the support staff team of the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians wherein Dwayne Bravo was the bowling coach of the CSK whereas Kieron Pollard had the responsibility to train the bowlers in MI. Both the players recently met after the IPL 2023 final.