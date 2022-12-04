Iceland Cricket Brutally Trolls Pakistan For Preparing Dead Rawalpindi Pitch Vs England

Iceland Cricket on Sunday brutally trolled Pakistan for preparing a dead surface in the first Test match against England in Rawalpindi. England piled up a world-record 506 runs on Day 1 of the first Test match, which is being held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Iceland Cricket took to its official Twitter handle to take a dig at Pakistan, saying that the pitch should begin taking some spin from England spinners Jack Leach and Will Jacks on Day 14.

"Seeing a few signs this morning of deterioration in the Rawalpindi surface. Should begin to take some spin for Leach and Jacks on day 14," Iceland Cricket's tweet read.

Earlier, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had slammed the Rawalpindi pitch, calling it an embarrassment for Pakistan cricket. Ramiz, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first Test match, had said that it is very embarrassing for the Pakistan Cricket Board, especially when it has a cricketer as chairman. He went on to say that the Rawalpindi surface is not a good advert for the game, adding "We are a better cricketing nation than this."

"It is embarrassing for us, especially when you have a cricketer as chairman. This is not a good advert for cricket. We're a better cricketing nation than this," Ramiz had said on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match in Rawalpindi.

The quality of Test pitches in Pakistan has been an issue ever since Australia visited the country for a series earlier this year. It was the first Test series that Pakistan hosted on its home soil after a decade-long hiatus of red-ball cricket. Ramiz has said that it will take at least another season for the quality of pitches in Pakistan to begin improving.

Batters having a great time

After England scored a record 657 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test match, it was Pakistan's turn to pile up a huge total. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam scored a century each to help Pakistan reach 579 runs. It was the first time in Test cricket history that openers from both sides notched up 200-run-plus partnerships.

Image: Twitter/PakistanCricket/IcelandCricket