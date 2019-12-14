WATCH: Watling Takes Mega Risk & Falls; Fans Can't Believe What Happened With Tim Paine

Tim Paine who is Australia's Test skipper has led the team well this year. It was under his captaincy that the Aussies broke their 18-year losing jinx in England as they retained the 'Urn'. Australia also went on to win the previous Test series against Pakistan convincingly and is currently in a commanding position against New Zealand in the ongoing Day-Night Test match at Perth. Meanwhile, Paine had committed a huge blunder during New Zealand's first innings.

READ: ICC's 'Guess Who' brings out best 'Captain Calm' reactions from netizens

Tim Paine misses an easy run-out chance

This had happened on Day 3 of the first Test match. Ross Taylor and BJ Watling were rebuilding for New Zealand after they had lost half their side on Friday. The duo was making the Aussies toil in the middle. However, the hosts got an early chance which they let it slip away. In the 35th over, BJ Watling wanted Taylor to get back on strike and he went back for a risky second run. Taylor had no interest and sent him back as there was no second run in the taking. Nonetheless, Watling was already a long way down the track and there was no way he could have got back to the striker's end. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon collected the ball and threw it to the keeper. Tim Paine could have effected the easiest of run-outs as the batsman was nowhere in the picture. Instead, he committed a huge blunder and ended up fumbling the ball as Watling got back to his crease and no damage was done to the Black Caps. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

An early chance goes by!



Paine fumbles with Watling out of the frame! #AUSvNZ live: https://t.co/0Uay6Vh9fg pic.twitter.com/mjZUiWrrqH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2019

READ: 'Inspired!': Fans react as Harsha Bhogle visits IIM Ahmedabad - his old college

Fans bash Tim Paine for his silly mistake

The fans were in no mood to forgive the Australian Test skipper after he had missed the easiest of chances behind the stumps. They came forward and criticized Paine.

BJ Watling could not make the most of the reprieve and was castled by Pat Cummins for 8. New Zealand could get nowhere near the hosts' first innings score of 416 and were bundled out for just 166 as Ross Taylor top-scored with 80.

READ: Fourth day's play of Pakistan's Test called off due to bad light & overnight rain

READ: Coach Ponting meets Delhi Capitals management ahead of IPL auction