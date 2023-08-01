WATCH: Kane Williamson Is Raring To Go As He Gears Himself Up For ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Former New Zealand cricket team skipper and batsman Kane Williamson suffered a major injury while fielding on the boundary during the Indian Premier League 2023. While playing for Gujarat Titans, Williamson sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury while saving a six against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL 2023.

3 things you need to know

Williamson was ruled out from the whole season of the Indian Premier League 2023 after sustaining an ACL injury

Williamson has also not featured in any cricketing match since March 2023

Kane Williamson is very important for the New Zealand cricket team eyeing the Cricket World Cup 2023

ALSO READ | Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag shuts down critics with dazzling 68-ball 102, second ton in 2 matches

Kane Williamson resumes practice ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023

After rupturing his ACL while playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023, Kane Williamson underwent surgery in April 2023. However, it was later reported that he is not fit to play in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India and might travel as a mentor of the team.

Now, after more than four months of his injury, Kane Williamson has resumed batting in the nets and also uploaded a video for the same on his official Instagram handle. Williamson looked in control while batting in the nets and played various cricketing shots throughout his practice session. The right-handed Kiwi batter captioned the post, "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws."

In June 2023, news emerged that Kane Williamson has not given up on his recovery and there might still be an outside chance of him playing the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli again rested by Team India in 3rd ODI against West Indies

Kane Williamson continues his golden run in Tests

Apart from being off the field in international cricket, Kane Williamson is still the top-ranked Test batsman with the latest rating of 883 points. Williamson scored a lot of runs for New Zealand in the last Test series he played against Sri Lanka and scored a total of 337 runs from three innings of two Tests. His average was 168.50 whereas Williamson's highest score was 215 runs.