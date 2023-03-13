WATCH | New Zealand's Epic Last-ball Win Over SL That Helped India Qualify For WTC Final

New Zealand got the hard-fought win over Sri Lanka on Day 5 of the first of the two Tests between the teams. It was a rare game as the outcome of the match wasn't certain till the end of the day. However, a quick single of a bye at the last ball of the day got the Kiwis home by two wickets.

The Test cricketing action is taking place in different parts of the world. In the Oceania region, New Zealand and Sri Lanka exhibited a thriller. Sri Lanka, who were in contention to qualify for the World Test Championship final saw their hopes going down the drain as New Zealand picked the two-wicket victory.

On the last ball, Asith Fernando dropped a short ball to Kane Williamson, who was batting at 121. Williamson missed his shot but ran, the wicketkeeper missed his throw at the stumps as the ball reached Fernando, who hit the stumps at the non-striker's end but Williamson's diving effort saved him. NZ are 1-0 up over Sri Lanka. The result means India have qualified for the WTC final, to be played in June at the Oval. New Zealand's win meant Team India qualified for the World Test Championship final and will face Australia at the Oval in June.

Watch New Zealand's epic last-ball win over SL

BLACKCAPS WIN BY 2 WICKETS!



Catch all the action on-demand on Spark Sport #SparkSport #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/aYg6cpyLLy — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 13, 2023

India vs Australia: 4th Test

Regarding the Test cricket action that is being played in the sub-continent, India and Australia are currently playing the final day of the 4th Test and the result is most probably going to be a draw. At this juncture, the post-lunch session is on and Australia are 123/1 after 51 overs, leading by 32 runs. Before this Australia scored 480 in their first innings, and in response, India went to a mammoth total of 571 courtesy of centuries by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. With less than two sessions of play left and Australia carrying the possession of 9 wickets the match in all probability is heading towards a draw. Having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after securing the win in the second Test India are set to win the series with a scoreline of 2-1.