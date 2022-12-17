WATCH | Rishabh Pant Saves Virat Kohli From Dropping Catch, KL Rahul Breaths A Sigh Relief

India are Bangladesh are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their two-match series in Chattogram. India set Bangladesh a massive target of 512 runs for the final innings, which the home side is presently trying to chase down with ample time in its hands. India scored 404 runs in the first innings and then bowled Bangladesh out for just 150 runs. The KL Rahul-led side put up 258/2 and declared in the final session of Day 3.

Pant saves Kohli

Indian bowlers failed to pick even a single wicket towards the backend of Day 3 despite trying everything in their kitty. On Day 4, Umesh Yadav finally provided India the much-needed breakthrough by taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the second session. Umesh bowled a good length ball to Shanto, who ended up poking at that to get an outside edge. Former India captain Virat Kohli, who was standing at first slip, failed to react on time as the ball popped out of his hand only to be caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 47th over. After the ball popped out of Kohli's hand, Pant quickly responded to take a relay catch. However, even Pant couldn't grab the ball on the first attempt as he had to juggle before finally taking the catch. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The video shows India's stand-in captain KL Rahul breathing a sigh of relief after seeing Pant save Kohli from dropping the catch.

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh is batting at 176/3 at tea and needs 337 runs to win. Debutant Zakir Hasan is still intact in the middle at a score of 82 off 195 balls. He is batting alongside Mushfiqur Rahim. India, on the other hand, requires seven wickets to emerge victorious and claim a 1-0 lead in the series. Apart from Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Image: Twitter