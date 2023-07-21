WATCH: Virat Kohli's Ode To Shubman Gill, Celebrates 76th Century Like His Cricketing Heir

Virat Kohli finally ended his long drought for a Test century as he registered his 29th Test ton against West Indies. The 36-year-old had to wait for a prolonged 1679 days for his overseas 100 in the longest format. He took 180 balls to reach his destination at a strike rate of over 56. Following his disappointing performance in the World Test Championship final this inning will be a major boost for the player.

3 things you need to know

This was Virat Kohli's second hundred in 2023

His earlier hundred came against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy

This was his 76th ton in international matches

Virat Kohli celebrates in Shubman Gill style

Virat Kohli hit a colossal square drive to Shannon Gabriel to complete his 76th century in international cricket. He then extended his bat to acknowledge his teammates and went on high Jadeja who was in the non-striking end. He then went on to bow down in Shubman Gill style and then kissed his wedding ring to celebrate a majestic innings.

Also Read: India vs West Indies Test 2023, WI vs IND live score: Virat Kohli dismissed on 121

There has been a lot of criticism after India's consecutive failure in ICC events. This WTC final was the ideal stage to answer back to all the critics but Australia proved to be a better team as they lifted the WTC title for the first time. Virat's 76th international hundred came in 500 matches and only a handful number of Indian players have managed to play that amount of matches.

Virat Kohli still going strong

The 36-year-old has remained one of the best in business in the long format and is now closing in on Joe Root of the famous 'Fab Four" who has 30 centuries in his tally. Incidentally, Virat only managed to breach the 100 mark against West Indies on three occasions so far.

Also Read: Virat Kohli goes past Tendulkar, Ponting and Kallis with 76th ton in 500th match for India

Earlier Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India on top with a solid partnership but wickets in quick succession allowed Virat to arrive promptly at the crease. India are on their way to register another massive score as it stands.