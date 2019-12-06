Watch: Virat Kohli Mocks Kesrick Williams After Taking Him To The Cleaners

Virat Kohli made his return to the game's shortest format in the first of the three-match T20I series against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. The Indian skipper called it right during the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first. Nonetheless, due to some bad bowling combined with sloppy fielding, the Windies posted a huge total of 207/5. However, Kohli has been known as the 'Çhasemaster' for a long time but it was his hilarious aggression that stood out.

Virat Kohli trolls Kesrick Williams after hitting a six

It happened in the 16th over of India's run chase. During the third delivery of that over, Williams had bowled a fuller delivery on the line of middle and off and Virat Kohli played his trademark flick shot as the ball landed in the stands. After the shot, the Indian skipper ticks Kesrick's name off the list as he made fun of the pacer's signature style celebrations.

Things are heating up in Hyderabad 🔥🔥#INDvsWI#INDvsWESTIND pic.twitter.com/PvfxvPNQu0 — Gaurab Kafle (@kafle_gaurab) December 6, 2019

Kohli leads from the front, India draw first blood

Chasing a huge total of 208, India lost the wicket of 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma early. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 100 runs for the second wicket stand. The visitors then struck back after removing Rahul (62) after which wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a 48-run third-wicket stand with Kohli. Even though Pant and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly, the Indian skipper did not lose his focus and anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers. In the end, he took the Men In Blue past the finish line with eight balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. Meanwhile, 94 is also his highest score in T20I cricket. His previous highest score in the shortest format was 90 which he had scored against Australia Down Under in 2016.

