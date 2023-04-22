WATCH: Virat Kohli Puts The Hard Yard In The Gym Ahead Of RCB Vs RR Match In IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli mesmerized his fans by sharing a video of him sweating it out at the gym ahead of Royal Challenger Bangalore’s upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 game against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli can be seen performing a couple of clean and snatch, followed by clean and jerks in the viral video. He is gearing up for RCB’s next fixture against RR, scheduled to be played on April 23, Sunday.

Virat Kohli heads into the RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 match on Sunday as the second-highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 34-year-old has smashed 279 runs so far in the season with the highest knock of 82* runs. He has scored runs at an average of 55.80 and at a strike rate of 142.34 while registering four half-centuries in just six games.

Virat Kohli returns to captaincy for RCB with a bang

The RCB vs RR match comes days after Kohli returned to the captaincy role in RCB and led the team to a 24-run victory against Punjab Kings. Playing in Mohali for match no. 27 of IPL 2023, RCB amassed an average-looking first innings score of 174/4, but successfully defended it by bowling out PBKS on 150 runs. With the victory, RCB picked up their third win of the season.

RCB were off to an electrifying start to the game with a 50-run stand inside the powerplay, before the Sam Curran-led PBKS controlled the pace of the game. From being in a controlling position at one point, RCB found themselves at 137/1 when Kohli was dismissed on the individual score of 59 runs in 47 balls. However, the biggest highlight of the match was du Plessis’s quickfire innings of 84 runs in 56 balls.

Indian Premier League: India legend highlights Virat Kohli's masterstroke

In the second innings, a match-winning four-wicket haul by star pacer Mohammed Siraj and other notable contributions ensured RCB got off the line and earned valuable points in the IPL 2023 points table. After the match, Kohli was hailed for his captaincy masterstroke during Punjab’s chase. Speaking on Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Kohli for his decision to bring in Wanindu Hasaranga early into the attack.

"He brought a different energy. Along with the energy, the decision-making - changing the bowling regularly. Bringing Hasaranga to bowl the third over was a masterstroke because he knew that Matthew Short is troubled by spin. So he brought spin and got a strong grip on the match,” said Pathan on Star Sports.