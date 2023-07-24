WATCH: Virat Kohli shows his dance moves while eating pancakes

Virat Kohli, who is playing his 500th International game for India, is in a relaxed mood as India have a healthy lead over the hosts West Indies in the 2nd Test of the series. After batting first India put on a favourable total on the board. While it was a special match for Kohli, he in turn made it even more memorable by scripting the 29th Test century of his career.

3 things you need to know

IND vs WI second Test is taking place at Queen's Park Oval

It is Virat Kohli's 500th international match for India

India are leading the two-match series 1-0

Virat Kohli yet again grooves on the field

The ever-effervescent Virat Kohli has yet again showcased his dance moves on the field. He is known to be expressive on the field and since India is back on the winning ways and more importantly enjoying a dominant phase at the Queen's Park Oval, there is no stopping Virat Kohli from enjoying himself. After missing out on a well-deserved hundred at Dominica in the 1st Test, Kohli held on for longer this time and completed the 76th century of his International career.

While it was an ideal occasion to groove to the beats of Calypso in the 1st Test, nothing changed in the 2nd Test and so the camera once again picked Virat Kohli exhibiting some nippy dance moves. Watch Virat Kohli yet again proving that he is qualified enough to feature in a Bollywood number. Moreover, he displays his multitasking ability, as he is making all the moves while eating pancakes.

India on the brink of winning the series 2-0

After posting a total of 438 in 1st innings, Indian bowlers restricted West Indies to a score of 255 runs. Having obtained a hefty lead of 183 runs, Indian batters are once again in the middle and would look to post a target beyond the reach of Windies. Virat Kohli has been the pick from the batting performances of both teams combined. He scored 121 in 1st innings. As for bowling, Mohammed Siraj took a 5-fer to give India a solid edge in the match.