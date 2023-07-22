Windies Star Joshua Da Silva's Mother Becomes Emotional After Meeting Virat Kohli | WATCH

India and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the second Test of their two-match series. The match is taking place at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad. India scored a mammoth 438 runs after being asked to bat first by the hosts. Former skipper Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century to help his team post a huge total on the board. This was Kohli's 29th hundred in red-ball cricket for India and his 76th overall.

Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test hundred, third-most among active players

Kohli scored 121 runs off 206 balls before being run out by Alzarri Joseph

After the end of play, Kohli met with Windies keeper Joshua da Silva's mother

Kohli meets Joshua da Silva's mother

In a heartwarming moment at the end of play on Day 2 on the second Test between India and West Indies in Port of Spain, a beautiful encounter unfolded. Joshua da Silva, the West Indies' wicketkeeper and batter, had a special surprise as his mother came to watch the match and meet her favorite Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli. In a video going viral on various social media platforms, Kohli could be seen meeting Da Silva's mother near the team bus.

Joshua Da Silva's Mother in Tears after meeting Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/MsfTqCPCnm — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) July 22, 2023

Earlier, Joshua had mentioned to Kohli that his mother was excited to watch him bat. The young wicketkeeper playfully chirped from behind the stumps, encouraging Kohli to reach a century during his innings. Kohli jokingly responded, questioning Joshua's fascination with his milestones, to which the wicketkeeper openly admitted that he did indeed hope to see Kohli reach the hundred-run mark.

IND vs WI, 2nd Test

Kohli's batting display during the first innings of the second Test was a testament to his skill and composure. He displayed remarkable patience and restraint, not attempting risky shots even when he initially struggled to score.

With India setting a formidable target, the focus now shifted to the bowlers as they aimed to pick crucial wickets. West Indies, displaying a solid batting performance in their first innings and showed promise in their response to India's total but still trailed by 352 runs at stumps on Day 2. The upcoming Day 3 held the key to determining the direction in which the match would unfold.

Image: Twitter/VimalKumar