WATCH | WI Great Courtney Walsh In Disbelief After Mohammed Siraj's 'match-winning' Moment

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India displayed a masterclass against Kraigg Brathwaite’s Windies on Day one of the Test series opener in Dominica. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the home side were reduced to 68/4 at lunch. While veteran off-spinner R Ashwin removed opener Tagenarine Chaderpaul to provide the first blow to West Indies, Brathwaite became his next victim before Shardul Thakur dismissed Raymon Reifer and Ravindra Jadeja removed Jermaine Blackwood.

Courtney Walsh left in disbelief at Mohammed Siraj’s Superman-looking effort

Right before lunch was called on Day one of the West Indies vs India 1st Test match, Mohammed Siraj clinched a screamer to dismiss Windies batsman Jermain Blackwood. While bowling the 28th over of the day, Ravindra Jadeja bowled a full ball outside the off stump as Blackwood launched it straight over the bowler’s head. Siraj was quick to run toward his right and leaped into the air while throwing his body and stuck his arm out.

R Ashwin checking on Mohammed Siraj after he took an exemplary catch; Image: AP

The ball ended up sticking to his hand as he completed a Superman-looking effort to dismiss Blackwood. The way Siraj landed, he ended up taking a nasty blow on his elbow. West Indies legend Courtney Walsh, who was commentating on JioCinema, found himself in disbelief and termed Siraj’s effort as a ‘match-winning catch.’

“Spleind catch. This is a match-winning catch. These types of catches turn the match on its head but let's hope he is alright there," Walsh was heard saying on JioCinema.

Team India conclude Day one on 80/0 after West Indies' 1st innings collapse

Meanwhile, as the play resumed after lunch, India took four more wickets and reduced the opponents to 137/8 in 58.0 overs at tea. West Indies could add only 13 runs to their total in the next six overs and ended up getting bowled out on 150 runs. Going ahead in the match, India completed 50 runs in just 12.2 overs, before ending the day on 80/0 with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 40* with the team captain Rohit Sharma on the other end.