WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill And R. Ashwin Undergo Never Seen Before Fielding Drill

Rohit Sharma and Co. will kickstart their journey in the new cycle of the World Test Championship with the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. The two-time WTC finalists recently lost to Australia in their second final of the major Test event by 209 runs. This was also the team's eighth loss in an ICC knockout match in the last ten years. The team management has included plenty of new faces in the team who will want to showcase their talent on the big stage.

Apart from the two-match Test series the Indian cricket team will also play a three-match ODI series

This will be the team's first international ODI series after the announcement of the schedule of CWC 2023

After the West Indies tour, a very big challenge awaits Team India in the form of Asia Cup 2023

Team India go through the grind ahead of the West Indies series

The Indian cricket team reached West Indies ten days prior to the series and has been preparing hard for the upcoming tour. Ahead of the first Test, the Indian cricket team players were seen sharpening their reflexes through a unique fielding drill. Players like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, R Ashwin, and many more players were seen performing the exercise in a video posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

Team India players perform unique fielding exercise; Watch

That's one colourful fielding drill 😃👌#TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies 😎#WIvIND

Big players aim to regain lost touch in the upcoming IND vs WI Test series

Team India's batting lineup miserably failed in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia and no batsman except comeback man Ajinkya Rahane was able to perform as per the expectation.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has performed average in Test cricket for the one last year and has not been able to score runs for a long time. Rohit also had a lean patch in the Indian Premier League 2023 as well and got out cheaply in almost every match of the tournament.

Batsman Virat Kohli on the other hand was going through a bad phase in international cricket, however, he regained form in December 2022. Kohli has been scoring hundreds since then in the white ball format but still needs to sharpen his blades in the longer format. Virat only scored 14 and 49 runs in both innings of the WTC 2023 Final and also didn't meet the expectations of the fans.