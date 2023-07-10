MS Dhoni Stuns With New Look, Fans Say 'Is Long Hair Dhoni Coming Back For One Last Time?'

MS Dhoni, the legendary cricketer from India, has achieved unparalleled popularity and adoration both within his country and across the globe. With his exceptional skills, calm demeanor, and impeccable leadership, Dhoni has captured the hearts of millions of cricket enthusiasts. His incredible achievements as the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, including leading the team to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, 2010, and 2016 Asia Cups, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, have cemented his status as one of the most successful captains in the history of the sport.

3 things you need to know

Dhoni recently helped his team Chennai Super Kings win its 5th IPL title

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India have won all major ICC trophies

Dhoni retired from international cricket on Independence Day in 2020

Also Read: 'His Aim Was ₹30 Lakh': Wasim Jaffer Reveals Little-known Conversation With Young MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni sports new hairstyle

MS Dhoni has once again grabbed the attention of fans and media alike with his latest hairstyle. As he made his way through the Chennai airport alongside his wife Sakshi, the couple's appearance caused quite a stir. Dhoni's new hairstyle left fans stunned and eager to know more about his stylish transformation.

The photographs captured at the airport showcased Dhoni sporting a distinctively different hairstyle, diverging from his usual shorter and more conventional looks. The new hairstyle added an element of freshness and modernity to his overall appearance. Fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement and admiration for Dhoni's new look, with discussions and debates sparked about his fashion choices.

Looks like man's growing his hair out. Long hair dhoni for one last time next season will be pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/zcHHABKvXG — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) July 9, 2023

Latest click of MS Dhoni sir with a lucky fan at Ranchi airport pic.twitter.com/y0KMjuKsHk — Jayprakash MSDian™ 🥳🦁 (@ms_dhoni_077) July 9, 2023

Also Read: Netherlands Player Unveils Meaningful Link Between MS Dhoni And His No. 7 Jersey - WATCH

Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket has left an indelible mark

Beyond his accomplishments on the field, Dhoni's humble background, determination, and hard work have made him a symbol of hope and inspiration for aspiring cricketers and fans worldwide. Known for his signature helicopter shot and lightning-quick wicketkeeping skills, Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket has left an indelible mark, making him an icon and a role model for aspiring cricketers.

His popularity extends beyond cricket, as he is also admired for his philanthropic work and humble nature. Whether it is his unmatched leadership, unparalleled cricketing skills, or his ability to remain calm under pressure, MS Dhoni continues to be a beloved figure, captivating the hearts of cricket enthusiasts and fans globally.

Image: Twitter