WATCH: Virat Kohli Trains Hard During IND Vs BAN Game To Prepare For Asia Cup Final

The Indian cricket team made a strategic decision to rest both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh, held on Friday. During the game, both players were seen on the sidelines, with Kohli even taking on the role of a water boy for the team. Apart from these two players, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav were also rested for the match.

3 things you need to know

India are all set to play against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023

The match will take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday

India are eyeing their record 8th title in the continental tournament

No off day for Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

However, in the final over of the Indian innings, both players began their practice routines. Pandya took a lap around the stadium, while Kohli got padded up for some batting practice. A video is doing rounds on social media, showing Kohli carrying his bats to the special net session.

Despite a remarkable performance by Shubman Gill, who scored an impressive 121, and Axar Patel's valiant 42, India suffered a narrow six-run defeat against Bangladesh in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup, which had no bearing on the final. Before this match, both India and Sri Lanka had already secured their spots in Sunday's final.

Bangladesh, while sent into bat, saw their skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towid Hridoy contributing with half-centuries to set a competitive total of 265 for eight. In response, India was all out for 259 in 49.5 overs. India's pacers Mohammed Shami (2/32), Shardul Thakur (3/65), and Prasidh Krishna (1/43) shared six wickets among them.

Shakib, with his 80 off 85 balls, and Towid, scoring 54 off 81 deliveries, provided stability to the Bangladesh innings after an early setback. For India, Shami, Thakur, and Krishna were the key wicket-takers. India and Sri Lanka will play the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17.

