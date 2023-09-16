WATCH: Sri Lankan fan girl gifts a memento to Virat Kohli, shares heartwarming post

With his exceptional performance over the years, Virat Kohli has garnered love and admiration worldwide. A one-of-a-kind fan-favourite, Kohli always gets showered with mementoes that enthusiasts make or design specially for him. He got his recent one during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli receives special gift from a fangirl

During the team's stay in Colombo, Virat Kohli met a fan in the hotel and received a handmade portrait of himself. A video of him receiving the special gift is making rounds on the internet. Take a look at the endearing player-fan meet.

Aside from taking mementoes from fans, Virat Kohli has been cutting out a busy figure in Asia Cup 2023. After a slow start to the tournament, the player scored a formidable hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan and thereby struck century number 47th in ODIs. He is two away from equaling the great Sachin Tendulkar and could reduce the gap to 1 by scoring a ton in the final of Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli Recieved A Hand Made Portrait Of Himself From A Fangirl At The Team Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.😍♥️#ViratKohli #AsiaCup2023 @imVkohli @TajSamudra pic.twitter.com/oAwJPoJ1oN — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) September 13, 2023

Virat Kohli: Key figure for Team India in upcoming World Cup

In the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli will be expected to play a key role for Team India. There are speculations that the upcoming World Cup could be the last of his illustrious ODI career, thus, if this is the case or irrespective, all eyes would fall on Virat Kohli. In ODI cricket he has established himself as a legend, has a World Cup to his name as well, and could soon add another. As for the individual records, besides the 50th-century mark, which is looming and could be attained very soon, Kohli is more than 5,000 runs away from becoming the all-time highest scorer in ODIs. To get that under his belt, he might have to at least another 100 ODIs. Which may or may not be likely, given the reduction of ODI cricket in the last few years.