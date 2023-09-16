'Virat Kohli can’t be considered a great': Ex-English player gives controversial opinion

After scoring more than 25000 runs in international cricket, registering 77 hundreds till now in the process, Virat Kohli has still not reached the level where he can be considered a "great", at least according to a former England captain. As per him, his illustrious career does not carry a feat that could push him to the dais of the greats. Kohli might have to catch Sachin Tendulkar on more accounts now.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli has over 25000 runs to his name at international level

Kohli has 47 ODI centuries to his name, just two short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49

Kohli recently completed 13000 ODI runs

Also Read | 'I have to learn..': Shubman Gill takes responsibility for India's loss against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli not a 'Great' yet

Former England Captain, Michael Vaughan recently had a chat with Australia batting great Adam Gilchrist. The latter asked Vaughan, about the probability of Virat Kohli going past Sachin Tendulkar. In a cheeky reply, Vaughan highlighted how Virat Kohli could never stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Sachin Tendulkar as a great until he scores a century in the Yorkshire league.

“Virat will not be considered great until he scores a century in the Yorkshire league,” he said. Vaughan's revert to the question brought laughs to the faces of other gentlemen present on the video call. Here, get to hear what Vaughan spoke.

Michael Vaughan says Virat Kohli can’t be considered a great like Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳 until he gets a century 💯 in the Yorkshire leagues 😂 #clubprairiefire pic.twitter.com/zKbJfOQyD4 — Club Prairie Fire (@clubprairiefire) September 15, 2023

For the record, Sachin Tendulkar was the first overseas player to play for Yorkshire in 1992. The maestro scored 1070 runs at an average of 46.52. Tendulkar slammed a century and 7 half-centuries. On the other hand, Kohli has been sensational in international cricket and has hit 77 tons. He is currently playing in the Asia Cup 2023.

Also Read | 'Don’t Get Rusty': Irfan Pathan Spills Words Of Wisdom After India Lose To Bangladesh

Virat Kohli to play key role for India in upcoming World Cup

Virat Kohli is expected to become a force to reckon with in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. There are speculations that the forthcoming one-day mayhem could be the last of King Kohli's career. Thus, whether the speculations hold any value or not, all eyes would be on Kohli, as he how he will play for Team India.