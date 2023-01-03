WATCH | ‘Visionary’ Virat Kohli’s Old Video Explaining PM Modi About Yo-Yo Test Resurfaces

A video of Virat Kohli’s explanation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Yo-Yo Test in the selection process for Team India from 2020 is currently going viral among fans on social media.

During the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s team review meeting on Sunday, it was decided that the Yo-Yo Test will again be part of the selection criteria. In the video from 2020, Kohli explains the importance of improving fitness for Indian cricketers and about the part the Yo-Yo test plays in the journey.

In the video shared by PM Modi, Virat can be heard saying, “This test was very important from a fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement.”

Further in the conversation, PM Modi jokingly asks Virat, who was the all-format captain of India till 2021, if he also has to undergo the test.

'If I fail that I am also not available for selection': Virat Kohli

"I'm the one who goes out to run first and this is the condition that if I fail that I am also not available for selection. It is important to set that culture and it will lead to improvement in overall fitness levels," Virat answered.

As the video resurfaced on Twitter after BCCI’s decision to reinstate the selection criteria, fans reacted to it hailing Virat Kohli for being a ‘pure visionary’.

A conversation on fitness with one of the most fit icons of today- the phenomenal @imVkohli!



He also spoke about food, Yo-Yo Test and more... #NewIndiaFitIndia pic.twitter.com/1HERaRKHak — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

“India might've had great players before but damn this guy is just pure visionary. Unbelievable ethics n knowledge. Wish we had someone like him in Pakistan. One of the many reasons to be a hardcore Kohli fan,” a fan wrote. At the same time, another fan said, “This is why Kohli is GOAT”.

Key decisions taken during Team India's review meeting

Meanwhile, in an official statement after Team India’s review meeting on Sunday, BCCI said, “The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team. The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players. Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.”