BCCI Takes 3 Key Decisions At Review Meeting With Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid In Attendance

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday held a review meeting of the Indian Men's Team in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, and head coach Rahul Dravid. Apart from discussions related to player availability, workload management, and fitness parameters, three big decisions were also taken at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the outgoing chairman of the Senior Men Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman.

Key decisions taken at Team India's review meeting

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting is that emerging players will now have to play a "substantial domestic season" to be eligible for selection to the national team.

The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and applied in the central pool of players' customised roadmaps.

With the Men's FTP and preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in mind, the NCA will collaborate with the IPL franchisee to track the targeted Indian players competing in IPL 2023.

The meeting has been held ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played starting January 3. Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I squad, while Rohit Sharma will return to captain the ODI team.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

