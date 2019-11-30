Watling, Debutant Daryl Mitchell Hit Half-tons As England Find Little Respite On Day 2

New Zealand continued to frustrate England as they managed to bat almost through Day 2 of the second Test at Hamilton. New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling continued to ride on his good form from the previous game and smashed an eloquent half-century. On the other end, Test debutant Daryl Mitchell registered his maiden international Test fifty, helping New Zealand cross the 300-run mark. Stuart Broad got two main breakthroughs for England as he got rid of centurion Tom Latham and a potential centurion BJ Watling.

Watling, Daryl smash fifties

England finds little respite

The England bowlers found little respite as they continued to be clueless about how to put the New Zealand marathon to a halt. Stuart Broad provided the team with two important breakthroughs while Sam Curran got rid of Henry Nicholls. Part-time bowler Joe Denly joined the long list of bowlers tried by England to wear down the Kiwi batting line-up, taking the number of bowlers used by England in the game to seven.

Tom Latham registers 11th Test ton

New Zealand opener Tom Latham played a disciplined and patient knock to bring up his 11th Test century in the second Test against England at Hamilton on Friday. After losing fellow opener Jeet Raval and skipper Kane Williamson quite early in the day, Tom Latham, along with Ross Taylor, helped New Zealand snatch the momentum back from England, patiently pushing their way forward. Tom Latham's century came off 157 balls and was laced with 15 boundaries as he continued to bat on after Tea on Day one. Tom Latham also breached into the top 10 New Zealand cricketers who have the most number of Test runs with 3451 runs to his tally. Ross Talor and Tom Latham stitched together a vital partnership of 116 runs that saw New Zealand go back to the driver's seat after being put in a sticky situation earlier in the day.