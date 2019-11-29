Republic TV Accesses BCCI's 'multiple Agenda' Notice For Its AGM On Dec 1

Republic TV has accessed to a copy of the BCCI's multiple agenda notice to all its affiliated units for its 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Sunday, December 1 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The multiple agenda notice includes confirmation of various meetings in the last two years adoption of treasurer's report, audited accounts, appointments of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and BCCI representative at the ICC.

Following are the broad points of the notice:

* Adoption of the Treasurer's Report and the audited accounts for the years

2016-17 and 2017-18 and ratification of the appointment of statutory auditors of BCCI for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19.

* Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year 20L9-20.

Appointment of Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and fix their

remuneration.

* Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

* Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as

mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

* Consideration of:

(1) The Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council.

(2) The Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to

propose policy directions to the Governing Council.

(3) To discuss and pass with or without modifications the proposed amendments to the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI.

(a) The Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any

recommendations made therein,

* Consideration of any motion notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary twenty-one days before the meeting.

* To appoint the BCCI's Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or similar organizations.

* Consideration of any other business, which the President may consider

necessary to be included in the agenda.

* Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be

permitted by the Chairperson.

* No member of the Board is entitled to any TA/DA for attending the AGM,

except the Office Bearers of the BCCI.

