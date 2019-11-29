Marnus Labuschagne Leaves Behind Steve Smith To Become Highest Run-getter In Tests In 2019

Marnus Labuschagne continued his dream start to Test cricket after scoring yet another century against Pakistan. David Warner and Labuschagne both scored centuries as Australia piled on 302/1 at Stumps on Day 1 in the ongoing Aus vs Pak 2nd Test. En-route his hundred, Labuschagne became the highest scorer in Tests for 2019.

Aus vs Pak 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne becomes highest run-getter in Tests in 2019

Marnus Labuschagne, after a slow start to his Test career, shot to prominence after replacing the concussed Steve Smith in the 2nd Test in 2019 Ashes. Since then, Marnus Labuschagne has been a regular feature in the Australian Test line-up by scoring heavily. Labuschagne, with his century on Friday, overtook Steve Smith as the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2019. Marnus Labuschagne currently has scored 793 runs in 13 innings in 2019, scoring 5 fifties and 2 centuries.

Leading run-scorers in Test cricket in 2019:



779* - Marnus Labuschange (AUS)

778 - Steve Smith (AUS)

754- Mayank Agarwal (IND)

746 - Ben Stokes (ENG)

642 - Ajinkya Rahane (IND) #AUSvPAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2019

Steve Smith, Mayank Agarwal complete the Top 3

Steve Smith has been on fire since his return to the fold after serving his ball-tampering ban. Smith has amassed 778 runs in just 8 innings in 2019, scoring 3 fifties and 3 centuries at an astonishing average of 97.25. Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has enjoyed his games at home, scoring 754 runs in 11 innings. He has 2 half-centuries and 3 tons to his name. Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane make the top 5, both scoring 746 and 642 runs respectively. England opener Rory Burns occupies the 6th spot, while Virat Kohli is a surprising 7th on the list after scoring 612 runs in 8 matches.

Aus vs Pak 2nd Test: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne put on a record partnership

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne slammed back to back centuries to pin Pakistan down on Day 1 in the Second Test match. The duo had scored big hundreds in the first Test as well, helping Australia win the game comfortably by an innings and 5 runs. The David Warner-Marnus Labuschagne pair have put on 294 for the 2nd wicket, which is the highest 2nd wicket partnership in an Australia vs Pakistan Test. It is also the highest 2nd wicket partnership at the Adelaide Oval.

