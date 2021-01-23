WB W Vs OS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women’s Super Smash 2021 Match Preview

Wellington Blaze will welcome Otago Sparks in the 22nd match of the Women’s Super Smash in New Zealand. The match is scheduled to be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, and kick-off at 3:40 AM according to IST. Have a look into our WB W vs OS W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

Top placed Wellington take on Bottom-ranked Otago Sparks as both the teams see their opponents on the opposite end of the Women's Super Smash table. While the hosts have managed to register five wins from six games The visitors have been able to win only two games from the same number of matches.

Wellington registered an impressive win chasing down their opponents total with in the first 10 overs when these two teams last met in the tournament and will be hoping to replicate a similar performance, Otago Sparks on the other end will be aiming to give Wellington a run for their money in the Sunday clash.

WB W vs OS W Dream11 team (Squads)

Wellington Blaze- Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Xara Jetly, Amelia Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen, Maneka Singh, Tash Codyre, Olivia Boivin, Dee Doughty, Leigh Kasperek, Antonia Hamilton, Jess Kerr, Beth Molony, Jamie Mason-Jones, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton

Otago Sparks- Caitlin Blakely, Emma Black, Gemma Adams, Marina Lamplough, Bella James, Saffron Wilson, Millie Cowan, Molly Loe, Polly Inglis, Bhagya Herath, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Megan Meltzer, Eden Carson, Olivia Gain, Sophie Gray

WB W vs OS W Playing 11

Wellington Blaze- Natasha Codyre, Xara Jetly, Caitlin King, Thamsyn Newton, Jess McFadyen, Amelia Kerr, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Jess Kerr

Otago Sparks- Katey Martin, Emma Black, Millie Cowan, Eden Carson, Gemma AdamsBella James, Polly Inglis, Molly Loe, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw

WB W vs OS W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Polly Inglis

Batswomen-Bella James, Maddy Green, Millie Cowan, Caitlin King

Allrounders- Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine

Bowlers- Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Sophie Oldershaw, Leigh Kasperek,

WB W vs OS W Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain- Maddy Green or Polly Inglis

Vice-Captain- Millie Cowan or Amelia Kerr

WB W vs OS W Match Prediction

We predict Wellington Blaze to walk away with the win at the end of this match.

Note: The above WB W vs OS W Dream11 prediction, WB W vs OS W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WB W vs OS W Dream11 Team and WB W vs OS W Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

